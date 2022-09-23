Furetank Orders Two More Dual-fuel Tankers

Sweden-based Furetank announced it has signed a contract for two more dual-fuel tankers. The two 17,999 dwt vessels are scheduled to be delivered from the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou in fall 2024 and spring 2025.

The order marks the fifth and sixth sister ships ordered in Furetank's Vinga series this year. The class, designed with a special focus on energy efficiency and minimum environmental impact, has now reached 15 vessels altogether, all commercially operated by Furetank.

Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank, said, "The fact that we have been able to build 15 vessels of the same design shows that they fulfill a need in our market. In our view, it proves we were right to put considerable efforts and investments into an efficient and environmentally friendly design. When we replace old tankers with these top-modern ships it makes a major difference for climate, environment and human health."

The Vinga vessels have dual-fuel capability and run on LNG/LBG. They are designed with a battery hybrid solution and other features that reduce fuel and energy consumption, resulting in lower CO2, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particle emissions.

The ships have scored the best EEDI value in their segment globally, meaning that they are the most energy efficient vessels according to the IMO.

The new ships will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer the opportunity. They have a cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic meters in 12 epoxy coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A and an efficient cargo handling system. Another feature is a flexible cargo pump and line arrangement ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port turnaround time.