Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Furuno USA Hires Bozzelle As Commercial Business Development Manager

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 28, 2021

John Bozzelle (Photo: Furuno USA)

Furuno USA said it has hired John Bozzelle as commercial business development manager, based in Jean Laffite, La.

Bozzelle will be tasked with establishing and developing business relationships with Furuno dealers and commercial ship owners, operators and builders around the Great Lakes and Eastern Seaboard to promote the Furuno product line.

Furuno USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Furuno Electric Company of Nishinomiya, Japan. With two offices in the U.S., a subsidiary company in Panama City, Panama, and hundreds of dealer and reseller accounts, Furuno USA is the exclusive distributor and service center for Furuno products throughout the Americas.

Bozzelle joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Cutting his teeth as an electronics installer aboard vessels of all sizes, Bozzelle cultivated an interest in dynamic positioning and automation systems, specializing in that field and engaging in projects with a number of different companies. He has held positions with system integrators, equipment manufacturers and vessel owners throughout the years, such as field engineer, project engineer, and project department manager for Hornbeck Offshore, Kongsberg Maritime, Beier Integrated Systems, and others.

Bozzelle established his own business in 2018 as a technical representative, quoting equipment packages and performing sea trials and field surveys for shipyards, vessel owners and naval architects around the country.

