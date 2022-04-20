Furuno's RD50 Remote Data Display Now Features 3-Axis Speed

The Furuno RD50 Remote Data Display has received an upgrade with software version 1.16, introducing the new 3-Axis Speed Indication when connected to a Satellite Compass. Critical for towboats, ferries and other commercial vessels, 3-Axis Speed Indication simultaneously displays important speed information for three different points of reference: Longitudinal Speed (ahead-astern), Transverse Speed port-starboard at the stern, and Transverse Speed port-starboard from a user-determined reference point.

The RD50’s 8.4" Color LCD provides a wide variety of data from onboard sensors, with multiple display modes to choose from, including digital, analog and graphic display configurations. It can display large, easy-to-read numbers or even four-way split and provides adjustable background colors for use in the dark of night or direct sunlight. Its versatile mounting options allow the RD50 to be installed wherever needed: in a bridge deck console or an overhead console, on a desk or countertop or even outside with the use of an optional waterproof pod. Up to 10 displays can be connected with a daisy chain cable. The display brilliance of all connected units can be easily adjusted from a single dimmer controller.

The new 3-Axis Speed Indication is a highly desirable feature on professional bridges that activates when connected to a Satellite Compass such as the SC70 or SC130. These versatile Satellite Compasses prove their value by increasing the accuracy of other devices, such as Radar, ARPA, Scanning Sonar, Current Indicator, Chart Plotter, ECDIS, and Autopilots. They provide a highly accurate heading input utilizing the latest GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System). GNSS is comprised of GPS, Galileo and GLONASS, ensuring the highest precision data and continuous coverage available.

Vessels with the RD50 already installed should contact their Authorized Furuno Dealer to perform this software update.