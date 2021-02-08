Future USS Daniel Inouye Completes Acceptance Trials

The future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) completed acceptance trials February 4 after spending a day underway off the coast of Maine.

INSURV inspected the ship during a series of demonstrations while pier side and underway. Many of the ship’s onboard systems, including navigation, damage control, mechanical and electrical systems, combat systems, communications, and propulsion applications, were tested to validate performance and met or exceeded Navy specifications.

“Following an outstanding Combined Alpha and Bravo trials this past December, DDG 118 performed superbly during the ship’s Acceptance Trial earlier this week,” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “The Navy and industry team are ready to deliver a highly capable multi-mission warship to the fleet within the next few weeks.”

Daniel Inouye is a Flight IIA destroyer, equipped with the Aegis Baseline 9 Combat System, which includes Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability and enhanced Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities. This system delivers quick reaction time, high firepower, and increased electronic countermeasures capability against a variety of threats.

Following delivery, Daniel Inouye will be the 37th Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) class destroyer to be delivered by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW). The shipyard is also in production on the future Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), John Basilone (DDG 122), Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124), Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), and Flight III ships, Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126), and William Charette (DDG 130), as well as the future Zumwalt-class destroyer, Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002).