G2 Ocean Opts for StormGeo’s Advanced Voyage Optimization Solution

Norwegian ship operator within the open hatch segment G2 Ocean has selected StormGeo’s voyage optimization solution for its fleet of 120 vessels.

The new agreement builds on the success of a long-term collaboration between the two maritime companies, further solidifying G2 Ocean’s confidence in StormGeo’s ability to support their goals of operational efficiency and decarbonization.

G2 Ocean has selected StormGeo’s Voyage Optimization solution, which empowers both shoreside and onboard teams to plan and execute optimized, safe voyages.

By integrating AI-driven insights, advanced technology, weather analytics, and the expertise of StormGeo’s route analysts and operational support professionals, the solution provides comprehensive, data-driven support at every stage of the voyage

“StormGeo has been the industry leader in providing weather routing service for 25 years and has added to their expertise a suite of innovative tools to ensure we have the most accurate data and decision-making capability.

“We are confident that their applications are the right combination to enable significant cost and emissions reductions on every voyage“, said Phil Curran, Director Fleet Operations, at G2 Ocean.