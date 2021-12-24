GAIL Charters NYK's Grace Emilia LNG Carrier

India's largest natural company GAIL has agreed to take NYK's liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Grace Emilia on a multi-year charter.

According to NYK, the vessel is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine (i.e., X-DF diesel engine) that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank.

The vessel also features a re-liquefaction system that can use re-liquefied excess boil-off gas and return it to the cargo tank.

The cargo tank is a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank that makes use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation) in the cargo tank and realize superior efficiency and economical LNG transportation.

"Following the recent COP26 agreement by countries to gradually reduce coal-fired power generation, it is expected that demand for LNG, which has a lower environmental load than other fossil fuels, will increase in the future, especially in Asia," NYK said. No further details were shared on the term of the LNG carrier charter.

!!!banner!!!

Grace Emilia Specs:

Length overall: 297.16 meters

Breadth: 46.4 meters

Main engine: X-DF diesel engine

Cargo tank capacity: 173,955 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Flag: Bahamas

Delivery year: 2021



