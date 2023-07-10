Gallagher Marine Systems and ECM Maritime Services Merge

Moorestown, N.J. based Gallagher Marine Systems (GMS) and Wilton, Conn. based ECM Maritime Services (ECM) have merged as of June 30, 2023, forming a single maritime regulatory consulting, compliance, emergency preparedness, security and response firm.

All key personnel from both companies will remain intact as the combined companies integrate software platforms, workflows and staff into a combined organization. In the interim, both GMS and ECM operations will continue unchanged.

The collective company will be led by current GMS president and former ECM employee, Thomas Wiker. Wiker, who has over 27 years of experience in the Qualified Individual/Incident Management Team (QI/IMT) field, of which 24 have been spent with GMS and three with ECM, will serve as president and CEO of the combined entities. ECM's current CEO and president, Michael Minogue, will serve as a senior associate to the organization as he transitions into partial retirement. Minogue will support a seamless integration of services into our combined client base by remaining an integral part of the organization.

"Over the next year, these two companies will integrate to form the most quality driven, timely and cost-effective service provider in the industry. This will result in an enhanced service package along with a greater depth of combined expertise and knowledge," Wiker and Minogue said in a joint statement.