Gangway Safety Highlighted After Fatal Fall

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on a fall overboard from the sail training vessel Pelican of London.

The incident occurred at 2308 on October 2, 2023 when the volunteer relief cook on Pelican of London fell from the top of the vessel’s gangway into the flooded drydock while under the influence of alcohol. His absence was not noted until the next morning and a search was started. In the early afternoon of October 3, 2023, police divers recovered the relief cook’s body to the dockside where he was declared deceased.

The safety issues identified by MAIB included that the gangway did not provide a safe means of access to Pelican of London and that on board training and risk assessments did not mitigate the risk of a fall from the gangway.

The relief cook was above the legal limit for duty on board Pelican of London, and the drug and alcohol policy did not specify parameters for crew returning on board from recreational time ashore.

The vessel owner, Seas Your Future, were recommended to review and amend its policy and training for the rigging and approval of the gangway when used, the risk assessment procedure and the fleet policy and procedure for dealing with drugs and/or alcohol.

A safety flyer to the shipping industry has been produced with this report, signposting guidance on how to safely rig a gangway. It notes:

With large gaps in the fencing between the inboard end of the gangway and the bulwark ladder the relief cook was not prevented from falling overboard when they lost their balance as they went to step on board.

Chapter 22 of the Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers (COSWP) promulgates guidance on how to rig a gangway such that it provides a safe means of access. Specifically, it states that guard ropes…should be kept taut at all times and that, when the inboard end of a gangway rests on the top of the bulwark, any gap between the bulwark ladder and the gangway should be adequately fenced to a height of at least 1 meter. Make sure that appropriate fencing covers the entire length of the gangway, through to any bulwark ladder or steps on board.

Secured to the edges of the gangway the safety net had been arranged such that its outer edges were lower than the gangway so it sloped downwards away from the gangway and acted like a chute instead of a means of arresting a fall. Chapter 22 of the COSWP is clear that safety nets must: be mounted where there is a risk of falling; act to minimize the risk of injury arising from falling; and, that the whole length of the means of access should be covered.

The Nautical Institute’s 2009 publication Mooring and Anchoring Ships Volume 1, Principles and Practice also provides guidance on the use of spreader bars to ensure that the safety net can be properly stretched out over the gap between the ship and the quay. A well-rigged gangway safety net can make all the difference.

“The Efficient Deck Hand syllabus includes instruction on how to rig a gangway. Use crew with these skills to inspect your gangway to make sure it provides the required safe means of access…between the ship and the quay.”



