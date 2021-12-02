Gaslog Orders Four LNG Carriers from DSME

GasLog Ltd. has ordered four new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The 174,000 cubic meter capacity newbuilds are scheduled to be delivered in 2024 and 2025.

The ships will feature the latest generation MEGI propulsion, "setting the bar for energy efficiency very high with a best in class EEDI," according to Gaslog.

The company said its fleet consists of 39 LNG carriers, including 35 on the water and four under construction.