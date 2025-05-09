GCE Ocean Technology Appoints New COO

GCE Ocean Technology is strengthening its team with the appointment of Gisle Nondal as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

He joins the cluster from his role as Head of Business Development and agriculture at the City of Bergen and will now take on the position of Director of Operations and Projects.

Gisle previously held the position as R&D Manager at GCE Ocean Technology and is well-acquainted with the cluster.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to return to the cluster, and am looking forward to working closely with the partners and members to increase value creation, export and jobs," he said.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the daily operations of the organisation, including personnel management. He will also lead and oversee specific projects within the cluster.

CEO Owe Hagesæther will continue to lead the strategic direction of the organization, including work on the supercluster; Blue Quantum Leap Energy, financing, business models, and projects related to startup and scale-up initiatives.

Gisle Nondal assumed his new role on May 2.