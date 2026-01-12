GDIT Awarded Contract to Modernize Navy C5ISR Systems

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded the Ship and Air Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Systems Support (SACSS) contract to continue modernizing the U.S. Navy fleet.

The $988 million contract, awarded in December, has a one-year base period, four one-year options and a six-month option.

Under the contract, GDIT will modernize and integrate C5ISR systems to enhance the operational effectiveness and readiness of naval forces. The company will provide integration, engineering, procurement, logistics and installation services onboard all classes of surface combatant ships, including guided missile ships, aircraft carriers, Coast Guard vessels, manned and unmanned aircraft and shore stations. GDIT will upgrade these systems efficiently to enable the Navy to keep its current vessels operational and ensure mission continuity.

“C5ISR systems are foundational to how our Navy senses, communicates and fights in the modern battlespace,” said Brian Sheridan, GDIT senior vice president for Defense. “We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions to ensure these vital systems operate at peak performance and enable our warfighters to stay ahead of emerging threats.”

GDIT has decades of experience delivering mission-critical services to the Navy. The company supports the development of advanced electronic warfare technologies for airborne platforms, provides training support services for more than 100,000 U.S. and allied sailors around the globe, and delivers advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning solutions to modernize the Navy Enterprise Service Desk program.



