GE Appoints Grid Solutions Chief

GE Renewable Energy has announced that Heiner Markhoff has been named vice-president and CEO of Grid Solutions, effective March 20, 2020.



According to a press release, Markhoff has a track record of growth, transformation and operational performance in diverse global businesses. He will be based in Paris, France. Markhoff replaces Reinaldo Garcia, who is retiring at the end of March after 35 years at GE.



Jérôme Pécresse, President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy, said: “Building a strong Grid business is vital to our mission to make renewable energy affordable, reliable and accessible. With more than 28 years’ experience, Heiner is a seasoned leader who brings us global industrial knowledge and large-scale transformation experience. I am delighted to have Heiner join us and drive our efforts to deliver mission-critical technology for our customers and profitable growth for our company.”



Markhoff started his GE career as Project Manager in GE’s Corporate Business Development Group in 1994 and took on numerous leadership roles successively at GE Plastics.



In 2016, he was appointed President & CEO, GE Water & Distributed Power, where he drove operational and financial improvements and led the sale of GE Water & Process Technologies to Suez/CDPQ in 2017. He was subsequently appointed CEO of Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, a position he held until 2019.



Heiner Markhoff said: “I am privileged to return to GE and excited to take on this challenge to position our Grid business for the future. Grid technology is at the core of the energy transition and enabling more renewable energy. I’m looking forward to working with the Grid team to create value for our customers and GE.”