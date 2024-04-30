Bibby Marine Places Order for ‘World’s First’ eCSOV

Bibby Marine has signed a shipbuilding contract with Gondan Shipbuilders to construct what is said to be the world’s first zero-emission, electric commissioning service operation vessel (eCSOV).

The eCSOV will be built in Gondan’s Asturias shipyard in Spain and is scheduled to be delivered in 2026.

Designed in collaboration with UK-based ship designers Longitude, the eCSOV, will feature a powerful battery system, complemented by dual-fuel methanol engines for emissions-free operations.

To facilitate zero-emission operations, the eCSOV will feature high-voltage offshore charging facilities for rapid recharging.

It will be capable to operate solely on battery power for over 16 hours between charging cycles, according to Bibby Marine.

“As a UK owned company, we are pleased this vessel will be the first UK designed SOV and a UK flagged vessel. We will continue to work alongside our established supply chain and local academia, to ensure UK shipyards are engaged, and have the opportunity to learn, throughout the process.

“We want this project to support the ambition to turn the UK into the world's number one centre for green technology.

“The delivery of this vessel has the potential to be a game changer for our industry by accelerating our path to net-zero, as well as showcasing marine innovation at its finest.

“This project will demonstrate that clean ships can be built at the same total cost of ownership as a conventional fossil burning vessel, coupled with significantly reduced operating costs,” said Nigel Quinn, Bibby Marine’s CEO.

“We are excited to begin this journey with Bibby Marine, who are at the forefront of offshore wind and committed to decarbonizing the maritime sector. This project fits seamlessly with our expertise in zero-emission technologies,” added Daniel Scavuzzo, Sales Director of Gondan Shipbuilders.

This project is part of the Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) scheme, funded by the UK Department for Transport (DfT) and delivered by Innovate UK. ZEVI is part of the Department’s UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) program, a $258.3 million (£206 million) initiative focused on developing the technology necessary to decarbonize the UK domestic maritime sector.