Gearbulk Orders Ammonia/Methanol-ready Bulk Carriers

Gearbulk announced it has signed a contract for delivery of up to four ammonia/methanol-ready, 82,300 dwt open hatch newbuildings. The contract is firm for two vessels, with an option to purchase a further two.

The Swiss-headquartered company said it has secured financing for the vessels, and CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue shipyard will deliver the first two vessels in the first half of 2027.

“This contract for four newbuildings marks a significant milestone for Gearbulk as these vessels are set to be the largest and most efficient in the company’s history,” said Kristian Jebsen, CEO, Gearbulk Holding AG.

Each of the new ships will have eight holds/hatches and four electro-hydraulic jib cranes with safe working load (SWL) lifting capacity of 2x 75 metric tonnes and 2x 120 metric tonnes. Dedicated deck space on either side of the accommodation has been incorporated into the design for the future installation of fuel tanks for alternative fuels. With a length overall of 225 meters and beam of 36 meters, this new vessel design has been designated as a pulpmax.

The four new ships will be commercially operated by G2 Ocean and will trade alongside newbuilding sister vessels recently ordered by Gearbulk’s joint venture partner, Grieg Maritime Group.