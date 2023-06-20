GEFO's Hybrid Chemical Tanker Enters Service

GEFO Shipping Group earlier this year put into service its newbuild diesel-electric hybrid inland tanker Canaletto.

Shift Clean Energy, working in partnership with Gebhard Electro and Werkina Werkendam, fit the ship with 157.5 kWh of Shift’s energy storage system, significantly reducing emissions and improving performance. Shift’s ESS will primarily be used for peak shaving and optimizing the power management’s capability to use the variable speed generators feeding the DC grid. During berthing time, the ESS also supplies the hotel load.

Dirk Sobotka, Technical Director of GEFO, said, “The implementation of batteries to optimize and increase the efficiency of power generation and feed it into the DC grid by means of an intelligent power management system is a significant step in the future implementation of new propulsion concepts, technologies and fuels on the way to decarbonizing inland navigation, one of the most important modes of transport for the logistical supply of large industries."

Canaletto is optimized for extreme low-water situations, transporting special chemicals across some of Europe’s largest inland waterways. The ship will be GEFO’s first vessel to adopt hybrid electric operations. The project aims to be the anchor point for all future decarbonization efforts across the company’s fleet and operations.

Paul Hughes, President of Shift Clean Energy, said, “We are very proud to have been chosen by GEFO for this important project. Hybridizing the Canaletto is a significant first step towards the decarbonization of the inland waterways of Europe and a more sustainable future”.

Marty Vos, Head of Engineering and Service at Werkina, said, “New power technologies enter the market in a rapid pace. For ship owners, operators and also classification companies to get comfortable with these new technologies, the merging of multiple energy sources to enable a solid and secure power supply for marine transport is a must. Investments in decarbonization efforts now and in the future with the help of a flexible power management system supports and rewards these efforts to a great extent. The use of batteries significantly improves the flexibility in these installations.”

Gerard Kraaij, Managing Director of Gebhard Electro, said, ‘We are proud to contribute to this hybrid tanker of GEFO with the delivery of the Shift ESS to our client Werkina. With our goal the support making the maritime industry more sustainable.”