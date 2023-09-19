General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $517 Million Submarine Parts Contract

General Dynamics Electric Boat has been awarded a $517.2 million delivery order against a previously issued basic ordering agreement for procurement and delivery of initial Virginia-class attack submarine spare parts to support maintenance availabilities.

Work will be performed in Groton and Pawcatuck, Connecticut.

"The shipbuilders of Electric Boat are proud to continue our role providing lifecycle maintenance support to the U.S. Navy’s operational submarine fleet in keeping with our mission to provide sailors with the advantage that helps protect our nation," said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut, the company employs approximately 21,000 people.



