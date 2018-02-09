Cummins Unveils New EPA Tier 3 Marine Generator
Cummins Inc. has expanded the power range of its U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 3 certified marine generator product line.
Cummins Inc. has expanded the power range of its U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 3 certified marine generator product line.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe