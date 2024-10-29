GIT Coatings Earns 'Industry-first' LR Type Approval

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted the maritime industry’s first Enhanced Antifouling Type Approval to GIT Coatings.

This new approval establishes a benchmark for antifouling coatings, responding to the increasing demand for effective biofouling management. Such advancements are crucial for decarbonization initiatives and for the protection of marine ecosystems.

As the first classification society to offer this service, LR provides ship owners and operators with verified assurances regarding the performance of antifouling coatings, specifically in terms of hull cleanliness and smoothness before and after grooming. Grooming refers to the periodic removal of microfouling (slime) to prevent the onset of macrofouling on ship hulls.

The award is presented to GIT Coatings for their XGIT-Fuel, a graphene-based hull coating that is currently the sole coating on the market with this grooming approval. The Enhanced Type Approval guarantees that XGIT-Fuel retains its effectiveness before and after grooming, showing no increase in roughness or loss in thickness, and aligns with the specified grooming frequency determined by the vessel's biofouling risk assessment.

This coating features an ultra-low friction surface that enhances vessel performance while lowering emissions, all without the use of biocides, silicon oils, or harmful substances. Its ‘out of dock’ performance is sustained throughout the docking cycle via a hull grooming program that effectively removes biofouling without harming the coating or releasing organisms into the marine environment.

Heather Hughes, Team Leader for Non-Metallics and Coating Materials at Lloyd’s Register, said, “This new type of approval to GIT is an important next step to improving the maritime industry’s understanding of sustainable coating solutions as it moves towards a more environmentally friendly future.

“For our customers, providing an understanding of the right choice of coating to maintain their hull cleanliness, while assuring them of the continued performance after hull grooming is vital. LR is the only classification service who can provide this understanding, which is underpinned with rigorous and validated testing.”

Philippos Sifiris, Head of Market Strategy & Vessel Performance at GIT Coatings, said, “Receiving the first enhanced type approval from Lloyds Register is a major milestone for us. It validates the effectiveness of our hard foul release technology in keeping an always clean hull when combined with a hull grooming regime. In alignment with IMO’s emphasis on prevention, we are committed to continuing our work on sustainable biocide-free solutions that provide shipowners and operators with confidence in choosing the hull management solution of the future today.”

The Enhanced Antifouling Type Approval is in direct response to the IMO’s 2023 guidelines for the control and management of ships' biofouling to minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species. While the IMO AFS Convention ensures antifouling coatings do not contain prohibited substances, it does not address performance or cleaning requirements, which are key to biofouling control.

Hughes added, “Our new approval provides a crucial service in plugging this gap, moving it beyond statutory IMO compliance to help companies comply with rapidly changing legislation. As more nations consider implementing rigorous entry requirements to protect their marine environments, this approval will be invaluable for businesses seeking to comply with evolving regulations.”

Marciel Gaier, Chief Technology Officer at GIT Coatings, said, “XGIT-Fuel does not contain any biocides and does not release these harmful chemicals into the ocean. This aligns with GIT’s global sustainability goals and accelerates the industry's transition towards a cleaner, greener future with non-polishing, hard foul release, biocide-free coatings that help protect marine ecosystems.”