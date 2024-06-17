Gjervik Named CEO of Western Bulk

Oslo-headquartered dry bulk shipping company Western Bulk announced it has named Torbjorn Gjervik as its new CEO, effective September 1, 2024.

Gjervik will assume the position from Ørjan Svanevik, who has served as interim CEO following the departure of Hans Aasnæs earlier this year. Svanevik will maintain his role as a company board member.

Gjervik comes from the position as Head of North Atlantic and has served in several management positions across the Western Bulk global network and offices, including a seven-year span in Singapore where he also served as Managing Director.

“[Gjervik] brings vast industry experience, a track record and a strong personal drive to enhance our value creation opportunities as a trading oriented, asset-light dry bulk operator. Torbjørn is a true company man with a Western Bulk pedigree spanning from trainee entry in 2011 to climbing the ladder to the very top. We look forward to continuing to work closely with him and the management team for the further development of Western Bulk,” says Bengt A. Rem, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Gjervik said, “I’m excited to be working on further refining our asset-light trading model, together with great colleagues across the globe. We are on the right path, working smart and hard together as one company to create value for our shareholders and our customers in the dry bulk market,” Gjervik concludes.