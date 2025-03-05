Glamox to Illuminate Cadeler’s New Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Lighting solutions specialist Glamox has signed a contract to light the Wind Apex Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV), being built for Cadeler.

The ship is a hybrid WTIV capable of installing both XL turbine foundations and wind turbines, expected to be delivered in the first half of 2027.

The contract is with COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore, which is building Wind Apex at its shipyard in Qidong City, China.

Glamox, set to deliver the lighting scope in April 2026, will provide 2,342 marine LED lights for the exterior and interior of the NG 20000F A-Class vessel.

This includes lighting for the bridge, internal stairways, galleys, corridors, crew quarters, the engine room, and the exterior of the vessel.

Lighting ranges from reading lights in cabins and downlights to tough linear water-resistant luminaires and explosion-proof luminaires capable of withstanding harsh marine conditions and corrosive saltwater environments.

Glamox is also providing floodlights and searchlights. This is the fifth in a series of NG20000 vessels Glamox is lighting for Cadeler.

“Glamox is lighting the offshore energy transition from oil and gas to offshore wind. Our customers demand lighting that a vessel’s crew can depend on. Lighting that is long-lasting, energy-efficient, and can cope with the harshest marine environments,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer for Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division.

The Danish-flagged Wind Apex can handle the largest dimensions in the offshore wind industry.

With a deck space of 5,600 square meters and a payload capacity of more than 17,000 tonnes, the vessel is 162 meters long and 60 meters wide and has 4 legs (119 meters long) that can jack it up to install large foundation pieces and turbines like the Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD turbines, which have a rotor diameter of 236 meters and can generate 14 MW.