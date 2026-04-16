Glamox to Illuminate Offshore Energy Support Vessels for Sea1 Offshore

Glamox, a global leader in lighting, has secured a contract to supply lighting for four Offshore Energy Support Vessels (OESVs) being built for Sea1 Offshore.

Glamox will supply a total of 8,000 marine lights for the exteriors and interiors of four vessels that will be used to support offshore energy installations.

OESVs are specialized vessels that deliver logistics, transport, installation, maintenance, and operational support to offshore energy infrastructure - including offshore wind farms, oil and gas platforms, subsea installations, and power and communications cables.

Glamox will supply approximately 2,000 marine LED lights per vessel. They include rugged exterior lighting, including watertight explosion-proof luminaires and floodlights. Interior lighting includes multipurpose luminaires for workshops, stores, holds, and passageways, recessed lighting for indoor crew areas, and downlights for crew quarters.

The company will deliver the lighting for the first vessel to COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore in April. COSCO, which is Glamox’s customer, is building all four vessels and will install the lighting at its yard. The lighting for the next three vessels will be supplied every three months thereafter.

Sea1 Offshore’s OESVs are based on the ST-245 design. The first two vessels were ordered in November 2024, and a further two in March 2025.

All four vessels are scheduled for delivery during 2027 and the first half of 2028.

“These vessels are built to exceptionally high specifications and are frequently required to perform in some of the harshest weather conditions at sea. That places strict demands on every component on board - including the lighting. The energy-efficient lighting complements the environmental benefits of these methanol-ready vessels, which also have generators capable of running on 100% biofuel,” added Bernt Omdal, CEO of Sea1 Offshore.