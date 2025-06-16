Marine Link
Global Maritime S&R Systems Under Review

June 16, 2025

The IMRF, in partnership with Lloyd’s Register Foundation, has launched the first-ever Global Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) Systems Review. Image credit: IMRF

The International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF), in partnership with Lloyd’s Register Foundation, has launched a Global Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) Systems Review in order to understand, evaluate and help strengthen maritime SAR systems worldwide.

This strategic review will assess the current effectiveness of SAR capabilities at local, national, and international levels, identify emerging risks and critical gaps, and deliver long-term, evidence-based recommendations to ensure SAR systems remain resilient in an increasingly complex maritime environment.

The review will also identify key challenges and opportunities that could shape global maritime SAR systems over the next 10 to 20 years. It will examine the effects of climate change, geopolitical instability, and economic pressures. Additionally, the initiative aims to gain a deeper understanding of regional disparities in SAR capacity.

The assessment will include a wide range of stakeholders across the maritime SAR sector, including local and national SAR organisations, government entities, commercial shipping operators, artisanal fishing communities, academics, industry suppliers, and technological innovators. By collaborating with industry experts, the IMRF and Lloyd’s Register Foundation aim to help shape maritime SAR for decades to come.

