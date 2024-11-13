Global OTEC Presents OTEC Power Module for Remote Offshore Platforms

Ocean energy company Global OTEC unveiled the OTEC Power Module concept, a system that employs ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) technology to provide clean power for remote offshore platforms and wells.

Designed as an alternative to traditional long subsea tiebacks, the OTEC Power Module could provide clean baseload electricity and flow assurance services without the need for cables and hydraulics, which typically limit reach to 35 km.

Building on Global OTEC’s experience in developing OTEC for island states and the upcoming installation of a tropical storm-resistant hull in the Atlantic Ocean, the new module has been engineered to deliver scalable, baseload energy for offshore platforms that is carbon-free.

With the specific demands of deepwater operations in mind, the OTEC Power Module is projected to reduce the CAPEX associated with long subsea tiebacks by 20-30%, while also enhancing operational efficiency and reducing CO2 and methane emissions.

“This technology opens up new possibilities for offshore field development, especially in locations where conventional energy supply is costly or logistically challenging,” commented Yann Helle, Group Managing Director at 2H, Global OTEC’s partner in the platform's riser development.

The OTEC Power Module operates using an Organic Rankine Cycle, harnessing the ocean's natural temperature gradient by drawing on warm surface seawater and cold deep water. This allows the system to generate a continuous, clean baseload of electricity, running 24/7 throughout the year.

With each OTEC Power Module providing up to 500 kW of gross installed capacity, Global OTEC’s proprietary self-contained skid design allows for a modular approach to ocean energy.

“Our technology adds value and efficiency to offshore oil and gas operations, providing a scalable, cost-effective energy solution that enhances field economics.

“This pathway is essential for unlocking larger scale OTEC projects that will be capable of replacing gas and diesel turbines upon FPSOs,” added Dan Grech, Founder and CEO of Global OTEC.