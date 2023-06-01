Golden Ocean CEO Steps Down. Interim CEO Appointed

Dry bulk shipowner Golden Ocean Group Limited has informed that Ulrik Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, has decided to step down from his position.

The Board has appointed Lars-Christian Svensen, Golden Ocean’s Chief Commercial Officer, to take the role as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS.

"Lars-Christian has a solid background within the industry and a profound understanding of the Company and its organization. The Board is confident that this new appointment will ensure a successful and seamless transition of the role. Mr. Andersen will be available for the company till September 1st, 2023," Golden Ocean said.

"I would like to thank Ulrik for his contribution to Golden Ocean. He has led the Company through a period of fleet growth and fleet renewal. I wish Ulrik success in his future endeavors," said Ola Lorentzon, Chairman of Golden Ocean.

Ulrik Andersen commented: "I would like to express my gratitude to the Board of Golden Ocean for the opportunity to lead the Company during a transformative period that encompassed significant fleet growth and required navigating a challenging and volatile macroeconomic landscape.

I'm proud of the accomplishments achieved during my tenure, and I am confident that the Golden Ocean is well-positioned for future success. I extend my best wishes to the company as it embarks on the next chapter”.

Andersen was appointed CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS in April 2020. He came to the company from the position as Chief Executive Officer of Avance Gas AS and previously worked as Head of Shipping for Petredec, Managing Director for Neu Gas Shipping and Head of the Maersk VLGC Pool.







