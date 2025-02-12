Marine Link
Golden Ocean Exercises Purchase Options for 8 Vessles

February 12, 2025

Golden Ocean Group Limited declared the purchase options for eight Capesize vessels under the long-term charter-in agreements with subsidiaries of SFL Corporation Ltd. The total purchase price is $112 million en bloc, and the options have been declared in connection with the 10th anniversary of the charter-in agreements. The acquisition will be financed through a new $90 million revolving credit facility subject to customary documentation, closing procedures, and cash on hand. It is expected that the acquisition will be completed during Q3 2025.

