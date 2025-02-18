Marine Link
Goltens Signs Distribution Deal SEA-Mate

February 18, 2025

SEA-Mate® Blending-on-Board (BOB) system. Image courtesy SEA-Mate

Goltens Worldwide announced a new distribution agreement with Denmark's Marine Fluid Technology A/S (MFT) covering MFT’s SEA-Mate Blending-on-Board (BOB) system, SEA-Mate Filter system and other SEA-Mate products across key maritime markets in Singapore, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and the Middle East including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar.

SEA-Mate Blending-on-Board is touted as a revolutionary technology designed for ship owners to rethink their lubrication oil use by recycling and enhancing engine efficiency and reducing operating costs, enabling vessel operators to blend cylinder lubrication oil onboard. This provides results in optimized lubrication, extended engine component life, and significant reductions in oil consumption and emissions – critical factors in today's sustainability-driven maritime industry. The combination of the BOB and filter system provides oil cleanliness, eliminating the need for a purifier, which results in a reduction of lube oil waste products. The effect provides significant energy savings and cost efficiency. In modern engines, the oil quality has become extra important, as the oil from the sump tank is also used as hydraulic oil for critical engine components, such as fuel oil valves. 

