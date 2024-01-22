GOST Promotes Breaux

Marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems company GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies) announced the promotion of Scott Breaux to Global Sales and Marketing Director – Business Strategies Analyst.

In his new role, Breaux will oversee GOST’s initiatives and strategies for both recreational and commercial maritime markets. His responsibilities will include identifying potential markets for expansion, ensuring supply chain viability and establishing new global partnerships.

“I’ve known Scott for over a decade, having collaborated with him on various projects and had him on the team here at GOST since 2020,” said Jay Keenan, President and CEO, GOST. “His journey to us has been marked by a commitment to excellence, and he approaches all personal and professional endeavors with integrity and dedication. He has excelled in his prior role with us, and with his extensive maritime experience over his career, I know he’s just the right guy to take us to the next level in global sales. We’re thrilled to have Scott help us shape the future of GOST.”

“Being part of the GOST team has been very rewarding so far,” said Breaux. “I think that I bring a unique blend of military discipline, technical acumen and business strategy to the table, as well as values that match GOST’s. We share a track record that reflects a commitment to the very best in quality and innovation, as well as a holistic understanding of what it means to lead this industry. I look forward to this new role and the opportunity to lead my team to success in the years ahead.”

Breaux has been with GOST since 2020, when he became a member of the support team. Prior to his time with GOST, he served in the U.S. Navy and spent 30 years of his career in the offshore energy and maritime industries. He has expertise in commercial communication and experience addressing complex challenges, as well as technical know-how related to IoT connectivity, system monitoring, security and telecommunications.