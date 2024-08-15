Grandweld Shipyards Delivers New Vessel to UAE Operator

Grandweld Shipyards has delivered its latest vessel - the FNSA 7 - to Fujairah National Shipping.

Based on Grandweld Shipyards' design the GrandSuperior, the FNSA 7 is equipped with advanced real-time remote monitoring system and digitalization package.

The FNSA 7 is a multi-mission vessel, said to be able to meet the standards of major offshore oil operation companies, such as ADNOC, ARAMCO, and more.

“The delivery of our GrandSuperior class vessel to Fujairah National Shipping marks an important milestone for Grandweld Shipyards, reflecting our shared goals of innovation, technological advancements, and sustainability,” said Jamal Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards.

“We are delighted to have received the FNSA 7 from Grandweld Shipyards, as this cutting-edge vessel will significantly improve our operational capabilities, allowing us to provide more efficient and sustainable services to our clients,” added Khameis M Khaddeim, CEO of Fujairah National Shipping.