Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Awarded Fire Island Dredging Contract

Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform dredging near New York's Fire Island.

Great Lakes was the sole bidder for $24,498,050 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point dredging Moriches and Shinnecock Inlets.

Work will be performed in Bay Shore, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of March 17, 2023.