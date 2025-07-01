Great Lakes East Relocates Caribbean Breakbulk Barge Service to Port Canaveral

In a move aimed at better serving its customers, Great Lakes East (GLE) has officially relocated its Florida port operations for the Jones Act–compliant Caribbean Breakbulk barge service to Port Canaveral.

The new operations are now being managed through GT USA’s Canaveral Cargo Terminal (CCT)—a modern, full-service facility well-equipped to handle complex cargo operations and accommodate the CRIMSON CLOVER vessel. GLE is confident this relocation will bring long-term value to its customers and strengthen supply chain performance.

Customers will benefit from shorter transit times in both northbound and southbound directions due tothe port’s strategic location. The terminal offers extended gate hours from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with late gate access available upon request. Unlike many other facilities, no appointments are required for cargo delivery—operations are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. To further streamline logistics, same-day unloading is guaranteed for trucks that arrive and are checked in by 4:00 PM.

As part of the overall service enhancement, GLE has also introduced a more powerful tugboat, which will help improve transit time and ensure greater consistency in barge scheduling and departure reliability.

The relocation also brings technological and operational upgrades. GLE now offers enhanced cargo scanning capabilities, improving both accuracy and processing speed. Customers will benefit from a real-time online portal providing cargo visibility and shipment tracking. Additional advantages include increased on-site customer service, dedicated indoor storage, and expanded acreage for both indoor and outdoor cargo handling.

To accelerate vessel operations, the terminal has implemented extended stevedoring hours, supporting faster vessel turnaround. Customers will also enjoy a generous 45-day free time window, providing added flexibility for logistics planning and delivery schedules.