Shipments of iron ore from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled 4.4 million tons in May, a decrease of 20.4% compared to a year ago and 21.9% below the month’s five-year average, the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA) reported.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 9.9 million tons, a decrease of 33.9% compared to the same point in 2021, LCA said. Iron ore shipments were also 31.4 % below their five-year average for five months of the year.