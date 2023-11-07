Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up 8.5% in October

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in October, an increase of 8.5% compared to a year ago, according to latest figures from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were a near match to the month’s five-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 41.8 million tons, an increase of 23.3% compared to the same point in 2022, LCA said.

Through October iron ore loadings are 5.7% above their five-year average for the January-October timeframe, LCA added.