Great Lakes Limestone Trade Up 5.3% in August

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.8 million tons in August, an increase of 5.3% from 2021, according to trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Limestone cargos were below the month’s 5-year average by 1.6%.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 3.1 million tons, an increase of 3% compared to a year ago, LCA said. Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 740,122 tons, an increase of 16.3%.

Year-to-date the Lakes limestone trade stands at 17.5 million tons, an increase of less than 1% compared to a year ago, according to LCA. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 13.8 million tons, an increase of 2.2%, while shipments from Ontario quarries total 3.7 million tons, a decrease of 4.6%.

(Source: Lake Carriers’ Association)