Great Lakes Reports $132.3 Million in Dredging Contracts

Houston-based dredging services provider Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announced it has received several major dredging awards totaling $132.3 million.

The awarded work includes:

Coastal Storm Risk Management Rockaway Inlet Beach Fill Subcontract (Coastal Protection, New York, $37.2 million)

South Atlantic Division Regional Harbor Dredging Project (Maintenance, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, $25.8 million)

Avon Village Beach Nourishment and Buxton Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, North Carolina, $25.9 million)

Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Carolina and Kure Beaches Project (Coastal Protection, North Carolina, $20.3 million)

Jacksonville Harbor Contract C Dredging Modification Project, (Capital, Florida, $11.5 million)

Town of Nags Head Post-Dorian Beach Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, North Carolina, $11.6 million)

The Coastal Storm Risk Management Rockaway Inlet Beach Fill Subcontract includes dredging and beach fill work that is within the larger land and marine construction project. This project was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District. Work is expected to commence in the fall of 2022.

The South Atlantic Division Regional Harbor Dredging Project, awarded in the fourth quarter of 2021, includes maintenance dredging from the entrance channels of Brunswick and Savannah, Georgia ports, Wilmington and Morehead City, North Carolina ports and the Charleston, South Carolina port. The client on this project is U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Wilmington and Charleston Districts and is federally funded. Work commenced at the end of the fourth quarter 2021 and is estimated to complete in third quarter the of 2022.

The Avon Village Beach Nourishment and Buxton Renourishment Project, awarded in the first quarter of 2022, includes beach renourishment work that will help protect the towns from severe weather and expand the beach for the local community and tourists. A portion of the project is within the Cape Hatteras National Seashores and will help protect Highway 12 from erosion. The client on this project is Dare County, North Carolina and is locally funded. Work is expected to commence in second quarter of 2022 and complete in of the third quarter 2022.

The Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Carolina and Kure Beaches Project, awarded in the first quarter of 2022, entails dredging, transporting, placing, planting and shaping beach fill which will protect the neighboring towns from storm erosion and will add and enhance the beach area. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District. Work commenced in March 2022 and is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2022.

The Jacksonville Harbor Contract C Dredging Modification Project, awarded in the fourth quarter of 2021, involves additional Option A work to the ongoing contract to support the base project to deepen and widen the channel, expand the turning basin and deepen berths at Jacksonville Port Authority Blount Island Marine Terminal to an authorized 47-foot depth to improve navigation safety and efficiency. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District and JAXPORT and is federally and locally funded. Work is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2022.

The Town of Nags Head Post-Dorian Beach Renourishment Project, awarded in the first quarter of 2022, entails replacing sand on the beach areas lost during Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Work performed will protect the beaches from erosion and extend the beach area for the local community and visitors. The client on this project is the Town of Nags Head and is funded by FEMA, the town and county. Work is expected to commence in the summer of 2022.

David Simonelli, Chief Operating Officer commented, “Great Lakes is pleased to add these projects to our backlog of deepening, coastal protection, and maintenance dredging projects that will contribute to our 2022 performance. These projects support the overall improvement and resiliency of our country's environment, coastlines and infrastructure.”