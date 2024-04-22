Great Lakes Towing to Launch Caribbean Shipping Service

The Great Lakes Towing Company (GLT) on Monday unveiled plans to roll out a new breakbulk and RoRo shipping service serving the Caribbean.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company announced the formation of Great Lakes East (GLE), effectively reactivating Crimson Shipping Company’s former domestic and international marine transportation business, based out of Mobile, Ala. However, GLE will shift the primary load port to Fernandina Beach, Fla.

GLE will initially service the trade with the 270- by 80-foot fully enclosed deck barge, known as a warehouse barge, which GLT acquired from Crimson Shipping and will charter to GLE. The barge is slated to commence its maiden voyage under GLE's operation on June 19.

GLE is a U.S. flag, Jones Act compliant, ocean freight carrier specializing in breakbulk, RoRo/heavy-lift, PL-480, dry bulk, government and military, construction, aviation, energy and EXIM Bank project cargo customers, with regular service to San Juan, P.R., and on inducement to neighboring islands and other ports in the Central Caribbean basin, Central America, and the north coast of South America.

The company said it has partnered with terminal operators in the Port of Fernandina and San Juan to receive, load, discharge and store weather sensitive cargo in on-dock warehouses.