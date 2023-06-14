Great Yarmouth Shipbuilder to Build Offshore Wind Daughter Craft Duo

UK-based offshore vessel operator North Star has awarded a new contract to Great Yarmouth-based shipbuilding Alicat Workboats Ltd for the construction of two new offshore wind daughter craft.

The hybrid-propulsion workboats 5 & 6, designed by Chartwell Marine, will be integrated into North Star’s renewable fleet. They will complement the two new SPS 120 CSOVs under construction with Vard. The crafts combine diesel and electric outboard propulsion.

Last week, North Star delivered its inaugural service operations vessel (SOV) - Grampian Tyne - designed for offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) support on the UK's Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

The first of four SOVs bound for development is powered by hybrid technology and, it is said to provide wind farm technicians "with state-of-the-art, V1:C1 cruise liner standard comfort and accommodation while working in the field for extended periods."

Daughter crafts 5 & 6 will play a critical role in ensuring quick, optimized, and safe operation offshore on the next series of vessels in North Star’s renewables growth, transferring technicians from CSOV to the turbine regularly in a challenging offshore environment.

Alicat Workboats Ltd will build the two vessels based on the Chartwell Daughter Craft design specification.