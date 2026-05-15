Greek-Operated Tanker Crosses Strait of Hormuz

A Greek-operated tanker sailed from the Gulf to India on Friday after crossing the Strait of Hormuz in one of the few crude sailings through the waterway this week, ship tracking data showed on Friday.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has led to the effective closure of the strait, stranding hundreds of ships and leading to unprecedented disruption of energy supplies.

The Liberia-flagged suezmax tanker Karolos, which can carry a maximum of 1 million barrels of oil, was sailing towards the western India port of Sikka on Friday after crossing the Strait of Hormuz on May 14, according to analysis from Kpler.

The vessel was at maximum load after calling at Basra oil terminal on May 10, Kpler analysis showed.

Satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax also found the vessel's draft had increased on May 14, indicating it had taken on cargo.

Karolos' Greek-based manager Dynacom, which has been one of the salient Greek players to ship oil through the strait after the war began on February 28, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker managed by Japanese refining group Eneos passed through the strait, ship-tracking data from LSEG showed on Thursday.





FEW CROSSINGS THROUGH THE STRAIT

Before the war on Iran began, the Strait of Hormuz was the conduit for 20% of the world's energy supplies, equating to 125 to 140 daily passages.

Nine ships crossed into the Gulf of Oman via Hormuz over the last 24 hours and were mainly small cargo or dry bulk ships bound for Iran, according to SynMax data.

Seven separate ships - including two oil products tankers from Gulf ports - left Hormuz mainly for locations on the other side of the Gulf around Oman, the data showed.

Traffic passing through the waterway was around 10 vessels on Thursday.

Iran's state TV said on Friday that 30 ships crossed the strait on Thursday in both directions and that number was "set to accelerate".

U.S. President Donald Trump said his patience with Iran was running out and that Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed during their talks in Beijing that Tehran must reopen the strait.

Concerns have mounted over the vessels and their crew trapped in the strait. The Marshall Islands shipping registry, among the world's biggest flag states, said this week that threat levels for merchant vessels remained at their highest levels in the region.

"More than 20,000 seafarers remain trapped inside the Strait of Hormuz, facing fear and uncertainty, cut off from their families, and in many cases running short of food, water and fuel," leading maritime union, the International Transport Workers' Federation said separately this week.

(Reuters)