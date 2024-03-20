Green Ships ePSV to Feature Amogy’s Ammonia-to-power System

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Green Ships Invest has signed a contract to purchase of Amogy’s carbon-free ammonia-to-electrical power systems for a fleet of new environmentally friendly platform supply vessels (PSV).

Green Ships, which is designing/procuring so-called ePSVs (electrical PSVs), had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Amogy in October 2023.

Under the newly signed contract, Green Ships Invest will design the ePSV to be equipped with 2 megawatts (MW) of clean energy capacity through the integration of ten of Amogy’s pioneering 200 kilowatt (kW) ammonia-to-electrical power systems. The onboard system feeds liquid ammonia through a cracking process to create hydrogen on demand for power generation via fuel cell—without carbon emissions.

Green Ships is also planning a second phase of the project, which could see Amogy’s systems installed aboard two more vessels.

The groundbreaking ships will be operated by Bourbon Horizon as the global PSV fleet, predominantly aged between 10 to 20 years, faces increasing pressure to comply with more stringent emissions regulations.

Per Kavli, CEO of Green Ships Invest, said, “Securing this contract with Amogy marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards sustainable maritime innovation. It reinforces our commitment to leading the charge in designing and deploying vessels that not only meet but advance global emission reduction targets.”

Christian Berg, managing director at Amogy, said, “Our partnership with Green Ships Invest and the operational expertise of Bourbon Horizon represents a crucial milestone in Amogy’s mission to decarbonize the maritime sector. This contract signifies confidence in our ammonia-to-power technology as a viable solution for the industry’s urgent decarbonization needs.”

Green Ships’ cutting-edge 82-meter ePSV design integrates Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power system as its primary propulsion method. The vessels will also be equipped with conventional diesel generators to ensure operational reliability, allowing for 100% marine gasoil (MGO) operation if necessary. The ships will align with DNV regulations.

Amogy is currently working to retrofit a 1-megawatt (MW) version of its ammonia-to-power system onto a tug at Feeney Shipyard in Kingston, N.Y. as a test run for its emissions-slashing power and generation technology in the commercial maritime sector. If all goes according to plan, Amogy said its first commercial products could be ready for deployment in early 2025.