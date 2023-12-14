Progress Reported in Ammonia Tugboat Retrofit Project

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A first-of-its-kind project to convert a 1950s tugboat to run on ammonia-to-power technology is moving forward, with several key milestones recently achieved, involved technology partners report.

The Amogy-led retrofit project involves a comprehensive overhaul of the tugboat's original diesel generators and electric motors, integrating the Brooklyn startup's 1-megawatt ammonia-to-power system.

Once installed, Amogy’s onboard solution will feed liquid ammonia through its cracking modules integrated into a hybrid fuel cell system that will provide zero-carbon power to the vessel’s electric motors. Ammonia, which does not emit CO2 when used as a fuel, has been gaining interest in the maritime industry as stakeholders explore options to decarbonize vessel operations. Green ammonia produced with renewable energy results in zero well-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions.

Technology integrator SEAM is responsible for delivering the e-SEAMatic BLUE package, incorporating the power system, integrated automation system, safety system, battery system, and electric motor for main propulsion.

The project is now well underway, SEAM said earlier this month, noting milestones such as completed factory acceptance tests (FAT) for the e-SEA Drive and AC switchboards, delivery of electric motor in collaboration with RAMME Electric Machines GmbH and supply of ORCA batteries from Corvus.

The components will be installed on board the 66-year-old tugboat at Feeney Shipyard in Kingston, N.Y.

Other partners involved in the project include ship designer C-Job and fuel supplier Yara Clean Ammonia.