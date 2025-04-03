Greensea IQ: EverClean Approved as Hull Grooming Provider for GIT Coatings

Greensea IQ, a pioneer in proactive in-water hull cleaning technology, announced that its EverClean service has been officially approved as a certified hull grooming provider for vessels coated with GIT Coatings’ foul release systems.

The approval, granted by Lloyd’s Register, confirms that EverClean meets the requirements to groom hulls protected by GIT Coatings’ sustainable and biocide-free coatings, such as XGIT-FUEL™. Grooming is defined as a proactive measure of periodical removal of microfouling (slime) to prevent the development of macrofouling on ships’ hulls.

This certification strengthens the shared commitment between Greensea IQ and GIT Coatings to deliver environmentally responsible hull maintenance solutions to commercial vessel operators worldwide. The Enhanced Type Approval ensures that XGIT-Fuel maintains its performance before and after grooming with EverClean, with no roughness increase and no thickness loss.

The approval was announced by both companies at CMA Shipping on April 2, 2025 held in Stamford, Connecticut.