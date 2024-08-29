Grimaldi Takes Delivery of Fifth Energy-Efficient Con-Ro

The Grimaldi Group took delivery of the fifth G5-class multipurpose con-ro from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

Named Great Casablanca, this vessel will operate between Northern Europe and West Africa, like all six sister ships in the series.

With length of 250 metres, beam of 38 metres and deadweight of 45,684 tonnes, the design of the G5 vessels has a completely customized internal configuration enabling them to transport 4,700 linear metres of rolling freight, 2,500 CEU (Car Equivalent Units) and 2,000 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units). Compared to the previous G4-class, they have the same capacity for rolling freight while their container capacity is double.

In addition to loading capacity, the Great Casablanca stands out for its technological solutions aimed at increasing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. The result is a significant reduction in CO2 emissions per tonne transported of up to 43% less compared to other Grimaldi con-ro multipurpose vessels.

Fourth in the series, the Great Abidjan, was delivered in April 2024.




