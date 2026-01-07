GTT Bags Hanwha Ocean’s Contract to Design Tanks for LNG Carriers

French engineering specialist GTT has secured an order from Hanwha Ocean shipyard for the tank design of seven new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a total capacity of 174,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The LNG carriers are being built for an undisclosed European shipowner.

Delivery of the vessels is expected between 2028 and 2029.