GTT Bags LNG Carrier Tank Design Order from Jiangnan

French engineering firm GTT announced it has received, in March 2022, an order from Chinese shipyard Jiangnan for the cargo containment and cargo handling systems design of two large capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the vessel’s tanks, which will each offer a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2025.

Philippe Berterottière, chairman and CEO of GTT, said the vessels are are the first large LNG carriers to be built by Jiangnan shipyard.