GTT Bags VLEC Tank Design Order from Hyundai Heavy Industries

French engineering firm GTT announced on Thursday it has received an order from Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to design the tanks for two newbuild very large ethane carriers (VLEC) on behalf of an unnamed Asian shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks for the VLECs with a cargo capacity of 98,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III membrane containment system.

Due for delivery in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, the latest generation vessels are designed for multi-gas use—ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene—while still being able to carry liquefied natural gas (LNG). The VLECs also optimize fuel consumption, reduce the boil-off rate and increase the cargo capacity.