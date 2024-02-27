GTT Books Samsung Heavy Industries Order for 15 LNG Carriers Tank Designs

French engineering company GTT has received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for tank designs of 15 new LNG carriers.

GTT will design the tanks of these 15 vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2028.

The South Korean shipyard placed an order on behalf of a leading LNG player, with no further details revealed.