GTT Books Tank Design Order for Eight New LNG Carriers

French engineering company GTT has received an order from an Asian shipyard for the tank design of eight new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs).

The order, booked in the second quarter of 2024, is on behalf of a Middle Eastern ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these eight vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with a membrane containment system from the NO96 series developed by GTT.

NO96 technology is a cryogenic liner used to contain liquefied gas at low temperatures during shipping, onshore and offshore storage, at atmospheric pressure. This technology and its evolutions equip more than 200 vessels in operation and under construction.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2028.