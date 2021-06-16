GTT to Design Tanks for Four New LNG Carriers

French engineering firm GTT announced on Wednesday that it has received an order from Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of four new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers to be built for a European shipowner.

GTT said it will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 200,000 cubic meters and will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex+ membrane cryogenic containment system.

The ships are scheduled to be delivered between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.