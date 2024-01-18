GTT Gets Tank Design Order for Three VLECs

French engineering company GTT has received two orders for the tank design of three new Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) newbuilds.

The order is from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on behalf of an Asian shipowner, GTT informed.

The French company will design the tanks for these three vessels, which will each offer a total capacity of 98,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT. The new order brings to 25 the number of VLECs (ordered, under construction or in operation) adopting GTT's Mark III technology.

Delivery is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027.