GTT Inks Technical Services Deal for JOVO-Operated LNG Carriers

French engineering company GTT has signed two new technical services agreements with China-based energy supplier JOVO for its LNG carriers.

The contracts cover GTT's assistance and operational support for LNG carriers operated by JOVO.

GTT will provide its field expertise for inspections, maintenance, repairs and engineering consultancy.

JOVO will also benefit from access to GTT's HEARS emergency hotline, available 24/7, to provide rapid technical assistance to crews.

These new partnerships follow a first services contract, still in effect, signed between the two groups in August 2022.

“GTT is pleased to support the growing development of JOVO's LNG shipping activities,” Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China.

“Our teams will benefit from GTT's expertise to improve the performance of our vessels, as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of our core assets and actively develop new track business in our energy logistics services,” added Lu Yuan, Vice President & Head of LNG and Shipping of JOVO Group.