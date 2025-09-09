GTT Receives Samsung Heavy Industries Order for Floating LNG Tank Design

GTT announced that it has received, during the third quarter of 2025, an order from the shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of a new Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) unit, which will be deployed in the Africa region.

GTT will design the cryogenic membrane containment system for the LNG storage tanks, with a total capacity of 238,700 m³. The tanks will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III technology.

This project underscores GTT’s central role in enabling major floating LNG developments in new markets and demonstrates how FLNG solutions can rapidly deliver offshore liquefaction capacity without relying on onshore infrastructure.